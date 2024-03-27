FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election Commission issues Notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress’ Supriya Shrinate

AMN / WEB DESK

The Election Commission today issued show cause notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their alleged objectionable remarks. The notice to Mr. Ghosh has been issued for his comments against West Bengal  Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Commission said the comment is offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission’s advisory.

In its notice to Mrs Shrinate for her remarks against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, the poll body said the Congress leader’s comment is undignified, in bad taste and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. The Commission has asked the two leaders to submit their reply by Friday.   Earlier, TMC had filed a complaint against Dilip Ghosh for his comments while BJP had approached the poll panel against the Congress leader for her remarks on social media against Kangana Ranaut.

