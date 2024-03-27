Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces 17 Candidates in Maharashtra

Check the list of 17 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates
AMN
The Shiv Sena (UBT) today announced its 17 candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.Party leader Sanjay Raut shared the list via a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief . Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced.*Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai.Other 16 candidates are as follows,” Raut captioned the post.
Serial Number Constituency Candidate Name
1 Yavatmal-Vashim Sanjay Deshmukh
2 Buldhana Narendra Khedekar
3 Mawal Sanjog Waghere-Patil
4 Sangli Chandrahar Patil
5 Hingoli Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
6 Sambhajinagar Chandrakant Khaire
7 Dharashiv Omraje Nimbalkar
8 Shirdi Bhausaheb Waghchaure
9 Nashik Rajabhau Waje
10 Raigarh Anant Geete
11 Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri Vinayak Raut
12 Thane Rajan Vichare
13 Mumbai Northeast Sanjay Dina Patil
14 Mumbai South Arvind Sawant
15 Mumbai South Central Anil Desai
16 Mumbai Northwest Amol Keertikar
17 Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav