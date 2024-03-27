Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces 17 Candidates in Maharashtra

Check the list of 17 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates

AMN

The Shiv Sena (UBT) today announced its 17 candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.Party leader Sanjay Raut shared the list via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief . Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced.*Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai.Other 16 candidates are as follows,” Raut captioned the post.

Serial Number Constituency Candidate Name

1 Yavatmal-Vashim Sanjay Deshmukh

2 Buldhana Narendra Khedekar

3 Mawal Sanjog Waghere-Patil

4 Sangli Chandrahar Patil

5 Hingoli Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

6 Sambhajinagar Chandrakant Khaire

7 Dharashiv Omraje Nimbalkar

8 Shirdi Bhausaheb Waghchaure

9 Nashik Rajabhau Waje

10 Raigarh Anant Geete

11 Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri Vinayak Raut

12 Thane Rajan Vichare

13 Mumbai Northeast Sanjay Dina Patil

14 Mumbai South Arvind Sawant

15 Mumbai South Central Anil Desai

16 Mumbai Northwest Amol Keertikar

17 Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav