BJP Announces Candidates for Amravati, Chitradurga Lok Sabha Seats; Haryana CM to Contest Karnal By-Polls

AMN/ WEB DESK

The BJP today released that Independent MP Navneet Rana will be the BJP candidate from the Amravati Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra while the party leader Govind Karjol is to fight from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest for Karnal Assembly by-polls.

The Party also announced the names of ten candidates for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Party leader Y S Chowdary will fight from the Vijayawada Assembly seat while P Vishnu Kumar Raju is to try his fate from the Visakhapatnam North seat.

Meanwhile, a Congress Central Election Committee meeting is underway in New Delhi to finalise the names of remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.