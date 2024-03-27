FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2024 03:39:07      انڈین آواز

Delhi High Court Denies Immediate Relief to Arvind Kejriwal, Issues Notice to ED

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court today refused to grant immediate interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court issued notice to the ED on a plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and six days of remand in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case. He is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with case. A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to the ED to respond Mr. Kejriwal’s petition by the 2nd of April. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for the 3rd of April.

Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal urged the Delhi High Court to order his immediate release from ED custody, declaring his arrest and remand as illegal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart