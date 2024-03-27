Delhi High Court Denies Immediate Relief to Arvind Kejriwal, Issues Notice to ED

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court today refused to grant immediate interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court issued notice to the ED on a plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and six days of remand in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case. He is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with case. A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to the ED to respond Mr. Kejriwal’s petition by the 2nd of April. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for the 3rd of April.

Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal urged the Delhi High Court to order his immediate release from ED custody, declaring his arrest and remand as illegal.