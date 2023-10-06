Election Commission finalising strategy to conduct assembly polls in 5 states

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission is holding a meeting with its observers in New Delhi. It is believed that the meeting will focus on finalising strategy to ensure smooth conduct of assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Recently, the poll body had taken stock of the poll preparedness in these election bound states. The Commission is likely to announce elections in the five states in the coming days.

The dates of Assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — are likely to be announced between October 8 and 10, Election Commission (EC) sources said.

Polling is likely to be held between the second week of November and the first week of December.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana may vote in a single phase, like the last time in 2018, according to sources.