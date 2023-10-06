इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 07:37:57      انڈین آواز

AAP has become most worthless party: BJP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

BJP today said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had promised to add ethics and ideals to Indian politics, has become the most worthless party. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Party spokespeson Sudhanshu Trived said that the names of AAP leaders are coming up in corruption cases shows that corruption is now a common thing in the party. Mr Trivedi said, the Aam Aadmi Party which came with an agenda of establishing morals in the field of politics now seems to be lacking these. 

He added that there is no longer an era of experimental politics as India has moved on to play a new role at the global level. Over the AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s arrest, he said that the Rouse Avenue Court clearly observed that prima facie, the material placed before it nowhere shows that the arrest is unwarranted and unreasonable. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the agency has no proof on the alleged liquor scam and the BJP government at the centre only wanted to trouble the opposition parties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart