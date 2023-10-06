AAP has become most worthless party: BJP

Staff Reporter

BJP today said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had promised to add ethics and ideals to Indian politics, has become the most worthless party. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Party spokespeson Sudhanshu Trived said that the names of AAP leaders are coming up in corruption cases shows that corruption is now a common thing in the party. Mr Trivedi said, the Aam Aadmi Party which came with an agenda of establishing morals in the field of politics now seems to be lacking these.

He added that there is no longer an era of experimental politics as India has moved on to play a new role at the global level. Over the AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s arrest, he said that the Rouse Avenue Court clearly observed that prima facie, the material placed before it nowhere shows that the arrest is unwarranted and unreasonable. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the agency has no proof on the alleged liquor scam and the BJP government at the centre only wanted to trouble the opposition parties.