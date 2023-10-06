इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 07:38:04      انڈین آواز

Asian Games Hockey: India men’s team win Gold, hammering Japan 5-1

Published On:

Secures Paris Olympics quota

AMN

Indian Hockey Team beat the Defending Champions JAPAN (5-1) in the Finals. With this victory India Qulaified for PARIS OLYMPICS.

 After winning the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, India have made sure the trajectory has only gone upwards with a sensational show at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Harmanpreet SIngh’s men hammered 2018 champions Japan 5-1 in the men’s hockey final on Friday, October 6 to win the Gold medal.

More importantly, India also booked a place at next year’s Paris Olympics, avoiding the longer route to the Games. Only the gold medal winners in men’s and women’s hockey at the Asian Games are assured of the Olympic berth and the Indian side made sure that they got the job done with a dominant show, something that new coach Craig Fulton will be proud of.

It was also India’s 4th Gold medal at the Asian Games in men’s hockey for India after 1966, 1998, and 2014. India finished with a bronze in the Jakarta Asian Games 4 years ago.

