El Salvador: People protest due to technological glitches & plummet in value of Bitcoin

AMN

In Central American country of El Salvador, people protested following technological glitches and a plummet in value of Bitcoin.

The country adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The price of Bitcoin yesterday crashed to its lowest in nearly a month, falling from 52,000 dollar to under 43,000 dollars at one point. An opposition politician said the fall caused one of Latin America’s poorest countries to lose 3 million dollars. The rollout of Bitcoin in El Salvador was far from what President Nayib Bukele would have envisaged when he began his bold experiment.