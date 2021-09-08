41 die after fire breaks out in Indonesian prison

At least 41 people have died after a fire broke out at a prison on the outskirts of Indonesia capital Jakarta. The blaze broke out in the early hours of this morning at Tangerang jail, when most of the prisoners were asleep. There were 122 inmates staying in Block C that housed inmates held for drug-related offences. Dozens more are said to be injured, with some in the ICU.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, though the spokeswoman for Indonesian correctional institutions said this was yet to be confirmed and would be investigated further.