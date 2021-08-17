Educational institutions in UP start physical classes

AMN / LUCKNOW

Several educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, have started physical classes from today following the weakening of COVID-19 infection.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that due to the effective strategy and continuous efforts of the State Government, the Corona virus infection in the state is under control. But, COVID infection is not yet over.

Therefore, even a small carelessness regarding the prevention of infection can do a big harm.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the situation of COVID-19 in the state in a high-level meeting in Lucknow today.

Air correspondent reports, during the last 24 hours, 17 new cases of Corona infection were reported in the state and 36 Corona patients were discharged.

At present, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state is 419.

There is not a single patient of COVID in 17 districts and these districts are COVID infection free.

According to an official Spokesperson, physical classes with 50 per cent of the students strength in Madhyamik, Higher and Technical Education institutions have started from today in the state.

The government is mulling to start Class sixth to eighth from 23rd of August and Class first to the fifth from the first of September.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that protocol of COVID-19 be strictly followed during classes.