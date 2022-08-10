FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2022 04:03:13      انڈین آواز

Education Ministry holds meeting on NEP 2020 Curriculum Framework

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Education held a meeting with senior officials and representatives of all Ministries and Departments of Government of India and important bodies including NCERT, Election Commission of India, ICAR, DRDO, etc, to take forward the process of widespread consultation for the development of the new National Curriculum Framework NCF based on the National Education Policy, 2020.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in Ministry of Education Anita Karwal and focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute in developing a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development.

In the meeting, the key deliverables of NCF were discussed in detail. It includes, Early Childhood Care and Education, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Competency Based Education, Flexibility in Choice of Subjects in Secondary Classes, Reduction of Curriculum to Core Essentials, Reimagining Vocational education, Identification of Core Skills and Content, Inclusive Education, Multilingualism, Integrating Knowledge of India, citizenship, values like-appreciation of national heritage, respect for public property, taking care of elders, spirit of service, needs of Gifted Children, Experiential learning, Integration of arts and craft, toys, health and well-being, sports and physical education Guidance and Counselling, Community involvement etc.

It was decided that all Ministries will soon send written inputs for the National Steering Committee and NCERT to take cognizance of. The Ministries were also requested to whole-heartedly participate in and disseminate the web-app based citizen survey being undertaken by NCERT.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

CWG Men Hockey : Australia demolish India’s Gold dream with 7-0 thrashing

 Harpal Singh Bedi Blake Govers (9'), Nathan Ephraums (14', 42'), Jacob Anderson (22', 27'), Tom Wickham ( ...

Chess Olympiad;  India A in sole lead in women’s section, India B hold table-toppers Uzbekistan to a 2-2 draw

Harpal Singh BediKoneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored victories as India A  beat  Kazakhst ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart