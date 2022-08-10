Education Ministry holds meeting on NEP 2020 Curriculum Framework

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Education held a meeting with senior officials and representatives of all Ministries and Departments of Government of India and important bodies including NCERT, Election Commission of India, ICAR, DRDO, etc, to take forward the process of widespread consultation for the development of the new National Curriculum Framework NCF based on the National Education Policy, 2020.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in Ministry of Education Anita Karwal and focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute in developing a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development.

In the meeting, the key deliverables of NCF were discussed in detail. It includes, Early Childhood Care and Education, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Competency Based Education, Flexibility in Choice of Subjects in Secondary Classes, Reduction of Curriculum to Core Essentials, Reimagining Vocational education, Identification of Core Skills and Content, Inclusive Education, Multilingualism, Integrating Knowledge of India, citizenship, values like-appreciation of national heritage, respect for public property, taking care of elders, spirit of service, needs of Gifted Children, Experiential learning, Integration of arts and craft, toys, health and well-being, sports and physical education Guidance and Counselling, Community involvement etc.

It was decided that all Ministries will soon send written inputs for the National Steering Committee and NCERT to take cognizance of. The Ministries were also requested to whole-heartedly participate in and disseminate the web-app based citizen survey being undertaken by NCERT.