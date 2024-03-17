ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case Linked To Alleged Irregularities In DJB

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Official sources said, he has been asked to depose before the investigation agency at its office in the national capital tomorrow and record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is the second case registered under PMLA in which Mr Kejriwal has been summoned. He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case. Mr Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now terming them illegal. ED had sent him the ninth notice in the Excise Policy case to appear before it on the 21st of this month.

The Enforcement Directorate in the DJB case has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by this Delhi government department was passed on as election funds to the AAP. Last month, the agency raided the premises of Mr Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar, party Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta, former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, chartered accountant Pankaj Mangal, and some others as part of this investigation. As per the CBI FIR, it was alleged that former chief engineer of DJB Jagdish Kumar Arora awarded a contract of the Board to a company NKG Infrastructure Ltd for a total cost of 38 crore rupees even though the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria. The ED had already arrested Arora and a contractor named Anil Kumar Aggarwal in this case in January this year.