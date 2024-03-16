FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tribal Leader Lama Lobzang Passes Away In Delhi At 94

Former member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Prominent Buddhist Monk of Ladakh popularly known as Lama Lobzang passes away this morning at his residence in New Delhi. He was 94.

A distinguished tribal leader, Lama Lobzang has served the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for 19 years since 1984. When the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes became constitutional through an amendment of Article 338 of the constitution,  Lama Lobzang was appointed anew as its member for two terms from 1995 to 1998 and 1998 to 2001. Lama Lobzang retired from public office after serving another term as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes from 2004 to 2007.

During his six decades of public service, he also served in the health sector by facilitating patients for availing medical treatments at AIIMS  and organising free medical camps by pulling doctors from the best medical institutes such as AIIMS Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi at Leh Ladakh and made possible outdoor and indoor medical cares from specialist doctors at the doorstep of needy people in Ladakh. He also served as the president in several Buddhist Organisations including the International Buddhist Conference and the World Fellowship of Buddhists.

LG Ladakh Dr B D Mishra also mourned the passing away of Lama Lobzang.

