CBI has arrested brother of Sheikh Shahjahan and two others after a marathon nine hours interrogation at Nizam Palace office in Kolkata. Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of Sahajahan and others were arrested on charges of attack on ED team on 5th January in Sandeshkhali. They were taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. Another team of CBI has gone to Sarberia of Sandeshkhali to interrogate acquaintances of Sheikh Shahjahan.