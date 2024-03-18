At Least 8 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In Road Accident In Bihar

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bihar, at least 8 people were killed and three others seriously injured this morning in road accident on NH 31 under Pasraha police station area in Khagaria district. Police said the incident took place when an SUV collided with a cement-laden tractor near a petrol pump. After the accident the SUV fell into ditch.

All those who lost their lives were members of same family and returning from a marriage function in the district. Injured people have been admitted in Bhagalpur and nearby by hospitals. The driver of the tractor and his associate managed to flee after the mishap.