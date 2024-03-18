FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2024 01:33:03      انڈین آواز

At Least 8 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In Road Accident In Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bihar, at least 8 people were killed and three others seriously injured this morning in road accident on NH 31 under Pasraha police station area in Khagaria district. Police said the incident took place when an SUV collided with a cement-laden tractor near a petrol pump. After the accident the SUV fell into ditch.

All those who lost their lives were members of same family and returning from a marriage function in the district.  Injured people have been admitted in Bhagalpur and nearby by hospitals. The driver of the tractor and his associate managed to flee after the mishap. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...


اقوام متحدہ: ہندوستانی سفیر نے اسلاموفوبیا کے کثیر الجہتی حل کی وکالت کی

اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی میں اسلاموفوبیا مخالف دن کے موقع ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart