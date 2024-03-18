FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election Campaign For Lok Sabha Polls Begins In Assam

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Assam, the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls has begun in the state following the declaration of the schedule. Polling for the 14 seats will be held in three phases in the state.

The BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL declared their candidates for all 14 seats. The BJP will contest in 11 seats while Asom Gana Parishad will field candidates in 2 seats while UPPL will fight in 1 seat.

The Congress has also declared candidates for 12 seats and the party will support Asom Jatiya Parishad at Dibrugarh. Other parties including TMC, AAP, Bodoland People’s Front and CPI-M declared party lists.

Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma  is holding rallies today at Karimganj seat. Other senior leaders of different political parties are also attending public meetings and rallies today to woo the voters.

