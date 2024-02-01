इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 12:59:23      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

ECONOMY IS DOING WELL AS IMPACT OF ALL-ROUND DEVELOPMENT IS DISCERNIBLE IN ALL SECTORS: SITHARAMAN

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

“Besides delivering on high growth in terms of Gross Domestic Product, the Government is equally focused on a more comprehensive ‘GDP’, i.e., ’Governance, Development and Performance’,” this was stated by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Union Budget 2024, in Parliament today.

The Union Finance Minister said that the Government has provided transparent, accountable, people-centric and prompt trust-based administration with ‘citizen-first’ and ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ approach.

Smt. Sitharaman said that the economy is doing well is visible as investments are robust, and along with macro-economic stability, including in the external sector, the impact of all-round development is discernible in all sectors.

The Union Finance Minister said that people are getting empowered, equipped and enabled to pursue their aspirations, which is visible as people are living better and earning better, with even greater aspirations for the future; Average real income of the people has increased by 50 per cent; inflation is moderate; and there is effective and timely delivery of programmes and of large projects.

ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT

Smt. Sitharaman said that the multipronged economic management over the past 10 years has complemented people-centric inclusive development and attributed the following as some of its major elements: 

  1. All forms of infrastructure, physical, digital or social, are being built in record time. 
  2. All parts of the country are becoming active participants in economic growth.
  3. Digital Public Infrastructure, a new ‘factor of production’ in the 21st century, is instrumental in formalisation of the economy.    
  4. Goods and Services Tax has enabled ‘One Nation, One Market, One Tax’. Tax reforms have led to deepening and widening of tax base.
  5. Strengthening of the financial sector has helped in making savings, credit and investments more efficient. 
  6. GIFT-IFSC and the unified regulatory authority, IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) are creating a robust gateway for global capital and financial services for the economy.
  7. Proactive inflation management has helped keep inflation within the policy band.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart