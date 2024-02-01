ECONOMY IS DOING WELL AS IMPACT OF ALL-ROUND DEVELOPMENT IS DISCERNIBLE IN ALL SECTORS: SITHARAMAN

AMN

“Besides delivering on high growth in terms of Gross Domestic Product, the Government is equally focused on a more comprehensive ‘GDP’, i.e., ’Governance, Development and Performance’,” this was stated by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Union Budget 2024, in Parliament today.

The Union Finance Minister said that the Government has provided transparent, accountable, people-centric and prompt trust-based administration with ‘citizen-first’ and ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ approach.

Smt. Sitharaman said that the economy is doing well is visible as investments are robust, and along with macro-economic stability, including in the external sector, the impact of all-round development is discernible in all sectors.

The Union Finance Minister said that people are getting empowered, equipped and enabled to pursue their aspirations, which is visible as people are living better and earning better, with even greater aspirations for the future; Average real income of the people has increased by 50 per cent; inflation is moderate; and there is effective and timely delivery of programmes and of large projects.

ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT

Smt. Sitharaman said that the multipronged economic management over the past 10 years has complemented people-centric inclusive development and attributed the following as some of its major elements: