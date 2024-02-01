इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 12:59:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Interim Union Budget 2024: FM SAYS GOVERNMENT EMPOWERING POOR THROUGH SABKA SAATH TO BEAT POVERTY

Leave a comment
Published On: By


DIRECT BENEFIT TRANSFER THROUGH PM JAN DHAN YOJANA, PM SVANIDHI AND PM JANMAN YOJANA ARE TESTIMONY OF EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE: FM

New Delhi

Focusing on Garib Kalyan as Desh ka Kalyan, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Government believes in empowering the poor.

While presenting the Interim Union Budget 2024 today, Smt. Sitharaman stated, “The earlier approach of tackling poverty through entitlements had resulted in very modest outcomes. When the poor become empowered partners in the development process, government’s power to assist them also increases manifold.”

The Union Finance Minister said that in the pursuit of Sabka Saath in last 10 years, the Government has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multi-dimensional poverty. Smt. Sitharaman further stated that the Government’s efforts are now getting synergised with energy and passion of such empowered people; this is truly elevating them from poverty. 

Smt. Sitharaman said that ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ worth Rs. 34 lakh crore from the Government using PM-Jan Dhan accounts has led to savings of Rs. 2.7 lakh crore for the Government and this is made possible through avoidance of leakages prevalent earlier. The savings have helped in providing more funds for ‘Garib Kalyan’.

Citing examples of the schemes that have empowered the poor, Smt. Sitharaman said, “PM-SVANidhi has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors.  From that total, 2.3 lakh have received credit for the third time.”

Citing PM-JANMAN Yojana as a prime example of empowerment, the Union Finance Minister said that the scheme reaches out to the particularly vulnerable tribal groups, who have remained outside the realm of development so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart