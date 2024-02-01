PM Modi terms Interim Budget as Inclusive and Innovative

@narendramodi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the Interim Budget as Inclusive and Innovative. He said, this budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Mr Modi said, that for research and innovation, a fund of one Lakh Crore rupees has been announced.

He said, that in this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of 11 lakh 11 thousand 111 Crore rupees. Mr Modi said, in the language of the economists, in a manner this is a sweet spot. He said, that besides building India’s modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be created. He said, this Budget guarantees to strengthen the foundation of Viksit Bharat in 2047.

He said, this Budget reflects the aspirations of young India. Mr Modi said, the Viksit Bharat Budget is a reflection of the aspirations of India’s youth. He said, it will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila, and Kisan. The Prime Minister congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team.