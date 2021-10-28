EC warns Assam CM over breach of model code

Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday warned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the violation of the model code of conduct during campaigning for the assembly by-elections on October 30.The opposition Congress earlier lodged two complaints against Sarma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s top campaigner for the polls. It sought a ban on him from campaigning.

The EC, in an order, said it is of the “considered view” that Sarma, star campaigner for the BJP, has “acted in contravention to the spirit of the advisory/instruction issued by the commission” regarding the model code of conduct.

“Now, therefore, the commission issues warning to him and cautions him to be more careful and exercise restraint in future and strictly follow the provisions of model code of conduct, while making public utterances,” the order read. The commission on Monday had issued a show-cause notice to Sarma for violating the model code by promising roads and other development projects while campaigning for assembly bypolls in the state.

