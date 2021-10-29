Sex ratio in Delhi improves to 933 females to one thousand males

VINIT WAHI
The sex ratio in Delhi has increased to 933 females to one thousand males in 2020. According to the annual report of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Government of Delhi, this number was 920 in 2019.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the rise in the sex ratio rate demonstrates increased social awareness. He said, India’s culture is becoming more educated and appreciating the importance of the girl child, which is a source of tremendous pride. The infant mortality rate in Delhi has also decreased in comparison to 2019. The infant mortality rate per thousand in 2019 was 24.19 and in 2020 it was 20.37.