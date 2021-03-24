Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

EC warns against violence, unrest in West Bengal, Appeals people to vote without fear

AMN / KLOKATA

The Election Commission of India has made it clear that unrest will not be tolerated in Assembly elections in West Bengal.

A full bench of the Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora met Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Niraj Nayan today in Siliguri to review the law and order situation in the state.

The Commission also directed to ensure web casting of arrangements at polling booths.

The ECI directed to depute central forces to ensure free and fair polling in the state. The commission has expressed dissatisfaction with the recovery of weapons in several districts. The full bench of ECI is in Siliguri on a two-day visit to review the poll preparedness ahead of the assembly polls to be held from 27th of this month.

The commission also had virtual meetings with all District Magistrates and police officials of the state in presence of four special observers appointed by the commission. The ECI instructed to ensure maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, using of sanitizers in the polling booths. The commission has also asked the district administration to procure PPE kits and machineries for thermal scanning in the polling booths.

