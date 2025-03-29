Earthquake hits Myanmar during Friday prayers, causing deaths and damage to mosques

50 mosques were affected, with nearly 100 deaths, although these numbers have yet to be officially confirmed

Muslims in Myanmar have reported that the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar occurred while they were gathered in mosques for prayers on 28 March, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.7, primarily affected the Mandalay region.

A resident from Mandalay said, “As we were praying, the first tremors began; some of us ran, while others just watched. The mosque’s roof collapsed, killing three people right in front of us.”

This day, being Friday and also Alweda, the last day of Ramadan, saw increased attendance in mosques.

According to local reports, mosques in Sagaing and Mandalay were the most severely damaged, with Mandalay experiencing the worst effects.

Maung La Na, also known as Soe Nay Oo from the Burma Human Rights Network said, “Young people involved in charity work in Sagaing were among those who lost their lives. Casualties are still being assessed as aftershocks continue to complicate rescue efforts.”

A preliminary investigation by Mizzima indicated that over 50 mosques were affected, with nearly 100 fatalities, although these numbers have yet to be officially confirmed.

Eyewitnesses described moments of terror as mosques collapsed during worship. One Mandalay resident said, “Approximately 10 people died at a mosque located between 75th, 34th, and 35th streets when it crumbled shortly after we called for prayer.”

In Sagaing, all five mosques collapsed, with four being completely destroyed. The timing was particularly tragic as it coincided with the sacred afternoon of worship during Ramadan, a time when communities gather, including many women and children.

The earthquake has also raised concerns about the condition of certain mosques, some of which are over 150 years old and have not received permission for renovations, following strict government regulations against alterations. Mizzima