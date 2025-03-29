Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in $33 Billion Deal

AMN WEB DESK

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has sold social media site X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a 33 billion US dollars deal, the billionaire announced last night. Musk said in a social media post that the move will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach. He said the deal values xAI at 80 billion US dollars and X at 33 billion US dollar.



Musk, who serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX as well as an advisor to President Donald Trump, bought the site then called Twitter for 44 billion dollar in 2022. He launched xAI a year later.