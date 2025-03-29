4 killed in mass Russian drone attack on Dnipro

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least four people have been killed and another 19 injured in a mass Russian drone attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro late last night. According to reports, Russia sent more than 20 drones on the city, and that most of them were shot down. A restaurant complex and several residential buildings were ablaze after the attack. Images and videos later emerged showing firefighters tackling large fires engulfing hit buildings and other debris scattered on the city streets. However, Russian military has not commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, in his video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in violation of a temporary moratorium agreed earlier this month in talks involving the US.