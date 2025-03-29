Philippines, Japan, US Conduct Joint Maritime Exercise Amid Rising Tensions

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Philippines, Japan, and the US conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone yesterday. The move comes amid looming threats and the growing assertiveness of China in the region. The US Navy said in an official statement, the US, along with its allies and partners, uphold the right to freedom of navigation. The Armed Forces of the Philippines also said that the multilateral MCA continuously highlights the vital improvements in coordination, tactics, and shared maritime awareness.