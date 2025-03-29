Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,000

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in Myanmar earthquake has risen to 1,000 following a powerful 7.7 magnitude quake on the Richter Scale yesterday. The country’s military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. It said the numbers could still rise, as detailed figures are still being collected. Most of the fatalities are in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, and the city closest to the earthquake’s epicentre. In Thailand’s capital Bangkok, six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing.

Several countries around the world are sending aids. India has sent a search and rescue team, a medical team, and additional provisions. The first tranche of 15 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid under Operation Brahma, India’s relief operation for earthquake-hit Myanmar, arrived in Yangon today. Russia’s emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies. A 37-member team from the Chinese province of Yunnan reached the city of Yangon early this morning with earthquake detectors, drones and other supplies, while Malaysia’s foreign ministry said the country will send 50 people tomorrow to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas. The United Nations has also allocated 5 million dollars to start relief efforts.

The earthquake struck yesterday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.