Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

4 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine city

Mar 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four people have been killed and 21 injured in a Russian drone attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The region’s head, Serhiy Lysak, said that a restaurant complex and several residential buildings were ablaze after the attack late last night. Local media reported that overnight, air sirens were heard in several other Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian drones were either intercepted or shot down over the western Belgorod region. Moscow has also repeatedly blamed Ukraine for attacking Russia’s energy sector.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Increase in Measles Cases in US

Mar 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,000

Mar 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippines, Japan, US Conduct Joint Maritime Exercise Amid Rising Tensions

Mar 29, 2025

You missed

HEALTH WOMEN

Right to safe abortion cannot be dislocated from human rights

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

महिला सुरक्षा के प्रति भारत की प्रतिबद्धता

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

خواتین کی حفاظت کے لیے ہندوستان کا عزم

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بھارت-امریکہ تجارتی مذاکرات

29 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!