4 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine city

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four people have been killed and 21 injured in a Russian drone attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The region’s head, Serhiy Lysak, said that a restaurant complex and several residential buildings were ablaze after the attack late last night. Local media reported that overnight, air sirens were heard in several other Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian drones were either intercepted or shot down over the western Belgorod region. Moscow has also repeatedly blamed Ukraine for attacking Russia’s energy sector.