Increase in Measles Cases in US

The United States is grappling with a significant increase in measles cases. U.S. health authorities have said that the number of infections in early 2025 has already exceeded the total for all of 2024. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 483 confirmed measles cases as of yesterday across 20 states, including 2 deaths and 70 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, only 285 cases were reported in 33 states throughout the entire year of 2024. Texas is experiencing the most severe outbreak, with 400 cases identified since late January.