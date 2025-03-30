Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Syria’s Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa Announces Transitional Government in Damascus

Mar 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Syria’s Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced the formation of a “transitional government” in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The 23-member Cabinet retains key figures from the interim leadership. Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, previously interim chief of foreign affairs authority, was appointed Foreign Minister, while former Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab was named Interior Minister. Marhaf Abu Qusra, who oversaw defence affairs in the interim administration, will serve as Defence Minister.


The formation of the new government marks a key milestone after decades of Assad family rule came to an end in December last year. Interim president Ahmad al Sharaa has since been at the head of a transitional government led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

