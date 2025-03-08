EAM S Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Consulate at Belfast in Northern Ireland

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurated the Indian Consulate at Belfast in Northern Ireland last night. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jaishankar said, the Consulate will serve the needs of the Indian community. He added that the Consulate in Belfast will explore further bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, business and education. The External Affairs Minister also met Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Emma Little Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly in Belfast.

He thanked them for the support in setting up the Consulate. They discussed possibilities for deepening India’s engagement with Northern Ireland, especially in skills, Cyber, Tech, creative industries and manufacturing. Dr Jaishankar also visited Queen’s University in Belfast. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said their upcoming campus in GIFT City, Gujarat is an example of the potential of India-UK ties in education.