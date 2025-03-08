Pakistan govt announces March 31 as deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to voluntarily leave the country

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Pakistan government has announced the 31st of March this year as the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to voluntarily leave the country. As per media reports, an official document stated that the move is a part of multiphase relocation strategy targeting Afghan migrants, including those residing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and awaiting resettlement in third countries. According to the document, deportation of ACC holders will commence from the 1st of April this year. The decision comes amid deteriorating ties between Islamabad and Kabul over the issue of terrorism. The plan is likely to impact over eight lakh documented Afghan refugees holding Afghan Citizen Cards alongside countless undocumented migrants.