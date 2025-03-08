Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan govt announces March 31 as deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to voluntarily leave the country

Mar 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Pakistan government has announced the 31st of March this year as the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to voluntarily leave the country. As per media reports, an official document stated that the move is a part of multiphase relocation strategy targeting Afghan migrants, including those residing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and awaiting resettlement in third countries. According to the document, deportation of ACC holders will commence from the 1st of April this year. The decision comes amid deteriorating ties between Islamabad and Kabul over the issue of terrorism. The plan is likely to impact over eight lakh documented Afghan refugees holding Afghan Citizen Cards alongside countless undocumented migrants. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM S Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Consulate at Belfast in Northern Ireland

Mar 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Singapore hold 18th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Singapore

Mar 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Ireland agree to  increase trade, investment and technology linkages

Mar 7, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM S Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Consulate at Belfast in Northern Ireland

8 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

75,000 new seats to be added in medical education in country: J P Nadda

8 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan govt announces March 31 as deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to voluntarily leave the country

8 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu inaugurates national conference on ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’

8 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!