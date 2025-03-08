Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Singapore hold 18th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Singapore

Mar 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Singapore held the 18th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Singapore yesterday. The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs, Jaideep Muzumdar. The Singapore side was headed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Luke Goh. The co-chairs reviewed the entire gamut of India-Singapore bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The discussion focused on the six pillars of cooperation- Digitalization, Skills Development, Sustainability, Healthcare and Medicine, Advanced Manufacturing and Connectivity. The discussion also covered bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence, trade, investments, culture and People-to-People exchanges. Both sides discussed the roadmap for implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore, which was announced during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September last year.

