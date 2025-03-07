India-Ireland agree to  increase trade, investment and technology linkages

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met his Ireland counterpart Simon Harris in Dublin. Both Ministers discussed India-Ireland bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. They agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase trade, investment and technology linkages. Both leaders exchanged views on the recent developments in their respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. They also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism. The External Affairs Minister also met the Indian community in Dublin and shared with them the high appreciation the Irish leadership had for their contributions. In his address, Dr Jaishankar also spoke about the transformation underway in India, and the ‘can do’ spirit of Indian youth. He said the diaspora will have a crucial role in its journey towards Viksit Bharat.