Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Ireland agree to  increase trade, investment and technology linkages

Mar 7, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met his Ireland counterpart Simon Harris in Dublin. Both Ministers discussed India-Ireland bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. They agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase trade, investment and technology linkages. Both leaders exchanged views on the recent developments in their respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. They also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism. The External Affairs Minister also met the Indian community in Dublin and shared with them the high appreciation the Irish leadership had for their contributions. In his address, Dr Jaishankar also spoke about the transformation underway in India, and the ‘can do’ spirit of Indian youth. He said the diaspora will have a crucial role in its journey towards Viksit Bharat. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia gears up for Alfred’s landfall over Brisbane

Mar 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump signs executive order establishing US strategic bitcoin reserve

Mar 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 70 killed in clashes between Syrian security forces & Assad loyalists

Mar 7, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

A Time to Accelerate Women’s Progress and Potential

8 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Ireland agree to  increase trade, investment and technology linkages

7 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ashwini Vaishnaw calls on academia to scale up AI tools for experienced Graduates

7 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Railways announces series of crowd control measures at stations

7 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!