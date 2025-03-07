Australia gears up for Alfred’s landfall over Brisbane

Ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred making landfall over Brisbane tomorrow, authorities in Australia have ordered evacuation of thousands of people. The storm has brought heavy rain, huge waves and strong winds that cut off power, swamped beaches and shut airports. The weather system is expected to hit land as a Category 2 storm and power links to more than 80,000 homes across Queensland and New South Wales have been cut. Brisbane Airport shut operations yesterday and more than 1,000 schools in southeast Queensland have been closed.

