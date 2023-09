AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on his appointment as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Thailand. In a social media post on Tuesday, Dr Jaishankar said he looks forward to working with Parnpree to strengthen India-Thailand bilateral ties and regional cooperation.



Thailand’s new government officially took office today. This comes four months after the country’s General Election.