इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2023 06:56:49      انڈین آواز

Return of wolves to Europe a ‘real danger’ for humans, warns EU Chief

Leave a comment
Published On: By

European Union (EU) Chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the return of wolves to parts of Europe has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans. She has promised a review of the predator’s protected status. Wolves had once been hunted almost to extinction in Europe, but in the 1950 countries began granting them protected status. Now populations are growing in several regions.
 
Ms von der Leyen urged local communities, scientists, and officials to submit data on wolf numbers and their impact to a European Commission email address by the 22nd of September. Using this information, the commission will then decide how to modify wolf protection laws to introduce, where necessary, further flexibility.
 

Image


Conservationists, however, have hailed the return of healthier wolf populations to Europe’s mountains and forests, seeing the large predator as part of the natural food chain. Under the EU Habitat Directive, first adopted in 1992, the wolf enjoys protected status. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart