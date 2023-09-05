इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2023 11:33:55      انڈین آواز

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this month. According to media reports, both leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of North Korea supplying weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine. This comes after South Korea’s intelligence agency claimed that Russia has proposed conducting three-way naval exercises with North Korea and China. In a statement on Monday, US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson indicated that the meeting would be a part of ongoing discussions over weapons sales between the two countries.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s intelligence service informed that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had suggested Russia, China, and North Korea hold joint naval drills, similar to those carried out by the US, South Korea, and Japan.

