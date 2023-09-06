US NSA says G20 Chair India, US & other members will encourage China to set aside geopolitical questions and play constructive role

File Pic

The National Security Advisor of the US Jake Sullivan has said that G20 Chair India, the US, and other members will encourage China to set aside geopolitical questions and play a constructive role. He said that the United States and every other member of the G20 will encourage them to come-in in a constructive way, and really focus on problem-solving and delivering.

The White House official said that it was up to China, whether it wants to come in, or play the role of spoiler. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China had announced that Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi.

During his opening remarks while briefing media, Mr Sullivan said that the US was deeply committed to the G20 as a forum to deliver meaningful results. He also confirmed the US president Joe Biden’s visit to India for G20 summit.