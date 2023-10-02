इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 10:27:43      انڈین آواز

E-Auction of mementos received by PM Modi opens for general public

AMN

E-Auction of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened from Monday for general public. The bids will continue till 31st of October. The money collected from this auction will be donated to the Namami Gange Project to revitalize the sacred Ganges River.

Mementos ranging from 100 rupees to 65 lakh rupees are available for e-auction in this 5th edition of the auction. An exhibition of such mementos has been organized at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. It features over 150 remarkable mementos, providing a glimpse into the cultural vibrancy of the nation. This exhibition celebrates the spirit of generosity, goodwill, and the art of meaningful gifting.

