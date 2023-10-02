Prime Minister launches development projects at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan

Says it will have a transformative impact on infrastructure, connectivity and education

AMN /WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Prime Minister dedicated the Mehsana – Bhatinda – Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline which has been built at a cost of about Rs. 4500 crores.

The railway projects were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister including the projects involving doubling of Chittorgarh – Neemuch Railway line and Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line. Prime Minister dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Addressing the program, Prime Minister said that the development of backward areas has been the priority of his government. He said that the government has selected aspirational districts of the country where development works are being done. He said that many districts of Rajasthan are also being developed under this scheme. He said that now the government has taken one step forward in this scheme and taken up the work of development of aspirational blocks.

The Prime Minister said that with the aim of giving priority to the underprivileged, the government has also started the Vibrant Village Programme, under which border villages are being developed.

Before this, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Sanwariya Seth temple near Chittorgarh.