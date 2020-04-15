DRDL Hyderabad develops COVID-19 sample collection, “Kiosk” for health workers

AMN

The DRDL, Hyderabad has developed a first of its kind COVID-19 Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK) for use by health care workers and doctors to take COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients. DRDL Project Director Dr Jaiteerth Joshi informed our correspondent that missile technology has been used for developing the Kiosk with one lakh rupees. He said, the Kiosk can be helpful for taking any number of samples and reused with in two minutes for next patient.

The Kiosk, which is a chamber like structure will be disinfected without human involvement after using once. Dr Joshi said, two Kiosks have been developed initially and technology is open for industry for developing in more numbers for the benefit of the nation. The DRDL has developed the COVSACK in consultation with ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad.