Gujarat CM in self-quarantine after meeting COVID-19 positive MLA

AMN

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be in self-quarantine after meeting with local MLA Imran Khedawala who tested positive for COVID-19. Secretary to CM, Ashwini Kumar said, Mr Rupani will not attend any guest at his residence for the next one week. The Chief Minister held a cabinet meeting today through video conferencing.

During the meeting the government has given final touches to the master plan on the course of action after the new advisory issued by the centre. The government will make the official announcement tomorrow regarding the concessions to construction and other economic activities during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader and Councillor of Ahmedabad Badruddin Sheikh was also tested positive for COVID-19 today.