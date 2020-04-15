Punjab to stay under curfew till May 3: State CM

AMN

Citing the gravity of the situation due to COVID-19 outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that the state would implement complete curfew till May 3, in line with the nation.

Earlier the curfew was announced till May 1. He has also assured all the political parties in the state of aggressive measures, including large-scale testing, in continuing war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister urged all political parties in the state to unitedly fight the battle against COVID-19, rising above political considerations. He said the state government would actively consider all their suggestions to ensure an effective and holistic response to the current crisis.