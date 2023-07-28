Dr Reddy shares hit record high on all-round strong Q1 performance

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) shares have jumped a series of record peaks in the past few days. This week, the pharmaceutical major reported a strong all-round quarterly performance, with a better-than-expected 18.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,405 crore for the April-June period.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) shares hit a record high on Friday, adding to a series of unprecedented levels scaled this week, riding on the back of strong corporate earnings. The stock of Dr Reddy’s — India’s third-largest drug maker by market capitalisation (mcap) — gained by as much as Rs 112.2 or two per cent to Rs 5,616.3 apiece on BSE, its highest-ever intraday level.