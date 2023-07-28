Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement slumps 5% as Q1 net profit drops by 29%

AMN

Shares JK Lakshmi Cement were declined by 4.73 percent on Friday after it reported a 29 percent decline YoY (year-on-year) in net profit for the recently ended June quarter.

The company on July 27 reported a net profit of Rs 78.5 crore for Q1FY24, down from Rs 111 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially as well, the net profit was down by 31.7 percent from Rs 115 crore reported in the March quarter.

At 11.45 am, JK Lakshmi Cement stock was quoting at Rs 637.30, down 4.73 percent or Rs 31.65.



In the quarter under review, the company reported a 4.6 percent YoY increase in its revenue from operations at Rs 1,730.3 crore. Meanwhile, it declined by 7 percent sequentially.