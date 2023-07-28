Ajanta Pharma hits record high on impressive Q1 nos, 1,250% dividend payout

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 03:36:42      انڈین آواز
Shares of Ajanta Pharma jumped a lifetime high of Rs 1,682.05 apiece on the BSE in the early morning trade on Friday, a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1FY24) numbers. At the time of writing this news, the stock was trading at Rs 1,648.10 on the BSE, up 6.59 per cent.

The company, in its earnings release, said that its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,021 crore against Rs 951 crore in the year-ago period, up 7 per cent. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review came in at Rs 271 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its Profit after tax (PAT) surged 19 per cent YoY to Rs 208 crore against Rs 175 crore registered in the year-ago quarter.

The stock today jumped 12.22 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,735.10 against a previous close of Rs 1,546.20. On technical setup, the stock was last seen trading higher than the 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 79.16. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

