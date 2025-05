In a moving visit to Military Hospital Satwari on the outskirts of Jammu, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh met soldiers who were recently injured in action along the International Border and LoC. He praised their unwavering courage and spirit, saying the nation remains eternally indebted to them. Dr. Singh also commended the hospital’s medical team, led by Brigadier Dr. Fayaz Ahmad, for their timely intervention, swift decision-making, and precision in treatment.

Post navigation