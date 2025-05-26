Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi: Govt monitoring COVID situation, says no cause for panic

May 26, 2025

WEB DESK

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Dr. Rajiv Bahl said that the government is monitoring the COVID situation through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), which tracks COVID cases nationwide. Talking to the media, Dr. Bahl said that there is no cause for panic as of now due to the rising cases of COVID. He said, the severity of these cases remains low. He suggested the people remain vigilant.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has said that there is no reason to be afraid of Corona, as the variant is slowly developing like a virus. He added that patients who have come in now show symptoms of a normal cold-cough.

