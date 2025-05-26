Kerala: ED files final charge sheet in Cooperative Bank Loan scam

AMN

In Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate today filed the final charge sheet in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Loan scam. Those arraigned by the investigation agency in its chargesheet include the CPI-M party itself, its MP in the Lok Sabha, K Radhakrishnan, former state Minister A C Moideen and a few Thrissur district-level party leaders.

ED said the Cooperative Bank, controlled by the party, sanctioned loans through fraudulent means, causing huge loss to the Bank and its depositors. It alleged that the accused committed financial fraud amounting to 180 crore rupees.The agency listed 27 more accused in the chargesheet filed today, taking the total accused in the case to 83.